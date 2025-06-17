Bell Bank Sells 15,597 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bell Bank decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bell Bank owned 0.15% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $87,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after purchasing an additional 672,757 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,577,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

