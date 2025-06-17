San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.