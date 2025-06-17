Clayton Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clayton Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Novartis by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Down 1.1%

NVS opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average is $107.20. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.