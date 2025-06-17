Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Lifted by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.49 and its 200 day moving average is $193.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.