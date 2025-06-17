iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Boosted by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

