Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Decreased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $450.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $462.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.98.
VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.04.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
