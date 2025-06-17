Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $466.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $471.23 and a 200 day moving average of $469.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

