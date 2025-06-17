Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up 2.5% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $24,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,658,000 after acquiring an additional 152,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 136,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,908,000 after acquiring an additional 130,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after acquiring an additional 429,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.47.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $426.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $436.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.53.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

