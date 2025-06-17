Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Down 31.9% in May

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.61, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.37 and its 200 day moving average is $197.60. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $131.82 and a twelve month high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,829,438.50. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total value of $258,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,945,309.13. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,183. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. ANB Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

