CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after buying an additional 7,075,209 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,211,582,000 after buying an additional 689,867 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,196,989,000 after buying an additional 1,212,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.