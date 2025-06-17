Berkshire Bank Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares in the company, valued at $68,489,992.56. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8%

GILD opened at $110.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.