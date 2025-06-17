Lynch & Associates IN Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 97,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 26,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 95,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.