Berkshire Bank Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

