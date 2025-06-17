Lesa Sroufe & Co Invests $251,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,692,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.1%

MDY stock opened at $556.83 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.85.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

