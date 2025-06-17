Bfsg LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Walt Disney
In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Walt Disney Price Performance
Walt Disney stock opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
