Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.0% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,351.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 150,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

