Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.54 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.85. 555,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,867,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 49.7% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.5% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

