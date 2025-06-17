68,329 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 68,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Intel accounts for 1.5% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

