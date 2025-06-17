iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,006,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

