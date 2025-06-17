Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $780.61 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.02 and a 52-week high of $806.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $675.00 and a 200-day moving average of $622.37.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $699.55.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 87 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,736,280. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,797,795. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

