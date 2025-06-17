Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 2,845 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up about 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,145,000 after purchasing an additional 841,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after purchasing an additional 812,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $478,349,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,210,000 after purchasing an additional 763,431 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $780.61 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.02 and a 1 year high of $806.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 201.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,283,100. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,737 shares of company stock worth $29,797,795. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

