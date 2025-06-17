San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $660,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,060,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,032,000 after buying an additional 543,054 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in American Electric Power by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 989,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $817,806.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,514.68. This trade represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.93 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

