Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCS shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Oculis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Oculis from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oculis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,015. Oculis has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Analysts predict that Oculis will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

