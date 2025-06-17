Short Interest in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Rises By 40.7%

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Pluri

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pluri stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Pluri at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUR shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Pluri in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $12.00 price objective on Pluri in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

Pluri Trading Down 1.2%

PLUR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Pluri has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Pluri had a negative net margin of 3,551.49% and a negative return on equity of 2,778.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

