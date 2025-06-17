Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $705,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,273.12. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

Arista Networks Profile



Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

