Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Up 30.2% in May

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 175,100 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Palisade Bio Stock Performance
Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.37. On average, research analysts expect that Palisade Bio will post -12.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palisade Bio stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.53% of Palisade Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Palisade Bio
Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.
