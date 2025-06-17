Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $19.87. Quantum Computing shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 8,236,469 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Christopher Boehmler sold 46,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,040. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Boehmler sold 83,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $1,663,220.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,494.80. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CFO Christopher Boehmler sold 96,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,542,996.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,717.60. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUBT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth $1,602,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum Computing

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.