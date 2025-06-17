Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,300 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the May 15th total of 808,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 134,455 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 630,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 101,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

OSBC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.72. 19,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.81. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Old Second Bancorp

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.