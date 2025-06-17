Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Decreases By 43.6%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 235,880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,698,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 400,614 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 694,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,725,000 after acquiring an additional 35,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after acquiring an additional 57,741 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 386,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 243,608 shares during the period.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. 1,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1103 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

