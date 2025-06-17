IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.0% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.74, for a total transaction of $537,372.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,599.88. This represents a 79.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $528.77 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $540.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.46 and its 200-day moving average is $445.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

