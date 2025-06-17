Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 778 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after buying an additional 328,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,494,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $175,257,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 1.9%

ASML stock opened at $775.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $713.86 and its 200 day moving average is $715.79. The stock has a market cap of $304.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.