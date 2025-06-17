Financial Freedom LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Freedom LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

