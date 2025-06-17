Five Oceans Advisors Buys 94 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 39,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.40.

Linde Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $466.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.05.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

