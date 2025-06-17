Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 52,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 75,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.10.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $880,131.91. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

