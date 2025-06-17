Greenbush Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenbush Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.0% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,783.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 158,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after buying an additional 150,259 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

