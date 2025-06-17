Five Oceans Advisors Sells 1,404 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

