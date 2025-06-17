Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 144.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,515 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $50,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

