Louisbourg Investments Inc. Sells 4,464 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.6% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,138,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $230.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.97 and its 200-day moving average is $243.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

