Vicus Capital Buys 5,869 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $53,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

