Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFRW stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

