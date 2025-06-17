Mission Wealth Management LP Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,366,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 8.8%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Melius Research set a $110.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.