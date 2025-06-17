Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 8.8%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Melius Research set a $110.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

