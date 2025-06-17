San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,479 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.5% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,119,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $516,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.27.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.