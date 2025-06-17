Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Price

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

AYI has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.60.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.0%

AYI stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.08. 10,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,812. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.56 and its 200-day moving average is $284.59. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

