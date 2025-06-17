PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Acquires Shares of 17,000 AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,885 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after buying an additional 4,010,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,138,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $370.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average of $334.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $436.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.10.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total value of $573,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,194.60. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.23, for a total value of $2,437,964.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,506,427.69. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

