Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 115,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IKNA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 62.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 350.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $68.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.45. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

