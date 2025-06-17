MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,454.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,353.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2,078.07. The company has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,550.00 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 target price on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,632.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.