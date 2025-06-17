Rakuten Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after buying an additional 1,843,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,124,000 after purchasing an additional 438,537 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,757 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,885,000 after purchasing an additional 752,275 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.7%

BABA opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $276.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.47.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

