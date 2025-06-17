Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 73,377 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 342,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 72,930 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 216,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 81,867 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 520,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 94,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 278,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,363 shares during the period.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2806 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

