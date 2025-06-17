Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 206,458 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 2.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $51,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

